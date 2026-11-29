Finally, The Rock has come back to WWE.

During the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 premium live event at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, an extended video package aired looking back at the legendary 30-year WWE career of “The Great One.”

When the package wrapped up, the lights went out inside the building as the roar from the crowd grew louder. The familiar sounds of The Rock’s entrance music hit the speakers, bringing the Houston crowd to its feet.

The Rock emerged from beneath a specially constructed entrance stage featuring illuminated steps, surrounded by smoke and fog. Flames shot into the air around him as he stood atop the stage, soaking in the reaction from the more than 40,000 fans in attendance.

“The People’s Champion” took his time making his way to the ring, stopping along the way to interact with several fans. At one point, he grabbed a poster featuring himself and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WrestleMania and held it up for the camera. He also stopped to take a selfie with another fan.

Once inside the squared circle, The Rock had some fun teasing the crowd with his signature catchphrase, repeatedly starting with “Finally…” before intentionally transitioning into catchphrases that weren’t his.

After dropping an uncensored expletive, The Rock finally delivered the line the Houston crowd had been waiting to hear. He then reflected on making his WWE in-ring debut at Survivor Series 30 years ago.

“The Great One” recalled traveling to Texas for his first-ever professional wrestling match against The Brooklyn Brawler, as well as sharing one of his greatest WrestleMania moments in the state with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, whom he thanked during the segment.

The Rock also spoke about his father initially opposing his decision to pursue a career in professional wrestling. He credited his mother, who was seated in the front row, with encouraging him to follow his dream and went over to embrace her.

After having some fun with his mother and the commentary teams, The Rock raised a tequila toast to the WWE Superstars, crew members and fans who have helped make his 30-year journey possible.

Interestingly, The Rock made it clear that he wasn’t there to make a major announcement, drop a bombshell or take Cody Rhodes’ soul.

Instead, he explained that WWE and its fans are his home, and that he simply wanted to return to say thank you and express his love for everyone.

Following his signature closing catchphrase, The Rock placed his sunglasses and microphone down in the middle of the ring before making his exit. The segment concluded with several lingering close-up shots of the microphone and sunglasses under a spotlight.

.@therock has touched down at #SurvivorSeries! 🔥 #Rock30 https://t.co/XgAsAZMLtd — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026

.@TheRock remembers where it all started like it was yesterday! https://t.co/8j8tQv0Rvy — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026

It’s been a WILD journey for @TheRock! https://t.co/SesA8OUwqm — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026

Mama Rock! Mama Rock! 🗣️ https://t.co/xx9cferGw7 — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026

A big Texas toast from @TheRock! https://t.co/2xpt2kCbwy — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026

"All of you are my home." @TheRock https://t.co/y1TeczPHhY — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026