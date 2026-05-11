Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson brought the jokes, and plenty of outrageous moments, during his appearance at The Roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix Sunday night.

The WWE legend and Hollywood megastar took aim at longtime friend and frequent co-star Kevin Hart throughout the special, delivering several over-the-top jokes that quickly got attention online.

At one point during the roast, The Rock told Hart to “suck on his t*t,” with Hart immediately refusing. Johnson then joked that Hart only refused because the moment was happening on national television, implying he does it when the cameras are off.

The crowd reaction said it all.

Rock also fired off another wild line, joking that he had a tattoo of Hart on his “c*ck,” before adding that the tattoo was “lifesize.”

In addition to roasting Hart, Johnson also took shots at several other celebrities participating in the event, including NBA star Draymond Green.

The Rock and Hart have famously developed strong on-screen chemistry over the years through multiple Hollywood projects together, including the Jumanji franchise and the film Central Intelligence.

Their longtime friendship, and constant back-and-forth trash talk, has become a fan favorite both on-screen and during public appearances.

Did The Rock get a tattoo of Kevin Hart?!? #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/bKMXfyAvCq — Netflix (@netflix) May 11, 2026

The Rock went after Draymond Green at The Roast of Kevin Hart 😭 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/CIdNXqTvLs — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 11, 2026