Today marks the beginning of the 2023 XFL season.
To celebrate the achievement co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at the opening game between the Las Vegas Vipers and the Arlington Renegades, where The Great One made a powerful speech about receiving second chances and showing the world what you can do when you have a chip on your shoulder.
Earlier in the day Johnson hyped the new XFL season on Twitter. He writes, “It’s
@XFL2023 Game Day. The XFL is the league of grit, passion, culture & opportunity. Our #XFL season begins this afternoon during our season opener, with our @XFLRenegades vs @XFLVipers. It all begins TODAY. See you on the field.”
