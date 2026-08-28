The Rock is promising to roll out the red carpet whenever he makes his way back to WrestleMania.

During a surprise appearance on The Morning Shift (see video below), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was asked about potentially returning to WWE’s biggest event in the future.

One of the hosts mentioned that he has always wanted to be in the building to experience an entrance from “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.” Rock responded by promising that the hosts would be his guests the next time he attends WrestleMania.

“I’ll make the promise to you now, whenever I do go back to WrestleMania, I gotta have you guys out,” Rock said. “You’ll be my special guests, for sure.”

Rock’s comments should not be taken as confirmation that he is scheduled to appear at an upcoming WrestleMania or that he will be involved in an on-screen role.

His most recent WrestleMania appearance came at WrestleMania 40 in 2024. Rock teamed with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One before appearing again during the Rhodes-Reigns Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match the following night.

Rock’s last WWE television appearance came at Elimination Chamber in March 2025.

He is also featured in promotional material for WWE tryouts scheduled to take place in Hawaii this October, though it remains unclear whether Rock himself will appear at the tryouts.