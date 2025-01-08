The Rock met Ethan Page and had an interaction with his daughter, NXT General Manager Ava, on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

In a backstage segment, The Rock said he’s heard a lot about Page and it hasn’t all been good. While he told Ethan that he could call him if he ever needed anything, he clearly stated that he’s still the “Final Boss” and Ava is the “Final Boss” on NXT. So that means he needs to respect his daughter. On the way out, The Rock slapped Ethan Page on the ass and said it was a “cute” one.

After Page left, The Rock briefly spoke with Ava and asked her for some advice regarding what he should say during the main event segment.

In the main event segment, The Rock cut an incredibly boring promo.

To start his promo, The Rock explained that just one year ago, everyone wondered why he was so mean to Cody Rhodes. After Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on Netflix, they were now questioning why he was so nice to the American Nightmare.

The Rock went on to say that fans need to “know their role and shut their mouths” and simply “enjoy the ride” he’s taking them on these days.

The Rock added that the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW was a “sexy show” that people want to be at now.

The segment concluded with The Rock praising the WWE NXT roster, saying that they’ve been working their asses off. He closed out his promo with his classic “If you smell…… what The Rock is cooking!” catchphrase. This promo was all over the place and had no real direction.

