Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s live-action Moana has reached digital stores, giving viewers a way to watch his performance as Maui at home.

Disney’s official home-release announcement sets September 8 as the digital purchase date and October 6 for Blu-ray. The film also has a listing in Apple’s U.S. TV store.

Johnson returns as Maui

The 2026 film stars Catherine Laga’aia as Moana opposite Johnson as the demigod Maui. Thomas Kail directs, and Johnson also serves as a producer. The supporting cast includes John Tui, Frankie Adams and Rena Owen.

The story follows Moana beyond Motunui’s reef on a voyage with Maui to help her people. Disney lists the movie as PG, with a running time of one hour and 55 minutes.

Digital extras vary by edition

Disney’s digital-release materials advertise a sing-along version and behind-the-scenes features, including one centered on Johnson’s work as Maui. Bonus content varies by retailer and product, so buyers should check the edition offered by their chosen store.

Sources: Disney’s digital and Blu-ray announcement, Disney’s official film page, Disney’s digital-extras release and the U.S. Apple TV listing.