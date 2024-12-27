The Rock N’ Roll Express are coming to rock All Elite Wrestling in the New Year.

On Friday morning, the promotion announced the legendary wrestling tag-team consisting of Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson for upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision in January.

The announcement reads as follows:

ATTN Wrestling Fans The legendary Rock N’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) return to Charlotte, NC for AEW Collision on Saturday, Jan. 4 at The BOplex, and Knoxville, TN for AEW Dynamite at The KCAC on Wednesday, Jan. 22! Tickets on sale now for both events.

