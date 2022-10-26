WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been nominated for six People’s Choice Awards.

The following nominations for The Great One were announced today:

* The Comedy Show of 2022: Young Rock

* The Action Movie of 2022: Black Adam

* The Comedy TV Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson for Young Rock

* The Male TV Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson for Young Rock

* The Action Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson for Black Adam

* The Male Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson for Black Adam

Voting for the PCAs will begin today, October 26, and wrap up on Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59pm ET via VotePCA.com, and on Twitter.

The 48th Annual People’s Choice Awards ceremony will air live on Tuesday, December 6 at 9pm ET on NBC and E!, and will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. The ceremony will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

