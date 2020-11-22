– Below is the Kickoff pre-show video for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, which begins at 6pm ET. The Kickoff will feature a Dual-Brand Battle Royal with Superstars from RAW and SmackDown.

– The Rock took to Twitter tonight to pay tribute to The Undertaker ahead of his “Final Farewell” at tonight’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

“30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut. Like EVERYONE – I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, ‘Muthafucka’ True story [laughing emoji] Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker,” Rock wrote.

