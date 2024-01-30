The Rock is once again asked about facing Roman Reigns.

The Great One tells Will Cain of Fox News that a showdown with the Tribal Chief would do insane numbers at WrestleMania, and that he and WWE are still figuring out the best time for the clash to happen. He adds that he’s a “long-gamer” and wants to give it the proper time to build.

We’re talking about that right now. I like to consider myself a long-gamer and a builder. The idea of going up against Roman Reigns and creating, if we were to do something like that, quite possibly and I mean this respectfully of all the WrestleManias before…with all the success and build up of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all-time. Short answer and long answer is we’re figuring it out.

Rumors and reports of The Rock facing Roman Reigns at this year’s WrestleMania 40 surfaced once Rocky returned at WWE Raw Day 1, where he dropped the “Head of the Table” line that captured the WWE Universe’s attention. Further speculation arose when The Rock joined TKO Holdings as a member of its Board of Directors.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)