The Rock is partnering with VOSS water for a new “Drop of Kindness” campaign, as revealed in his new Instagram video below.

Fans can share messages of inspiration, show acts of kindness or do something thoughtful for others in need, and then share those acts on Instagram with the #likeaVOSS and #Sweepstakes hashtags for a chance to win prizes from VOSS and the former WWE Champion.

Rock posted the following details on the new campaign:

When I was 15yrs old I heard a quote that stuck with me for life — it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. And a Drop of Kindness goes a very long way. Join my partners at @vossworld and I in a powerful movement to live #likeaVOSS and do our small part in making the world a better place. Here’s all you gotta do – share a message of inspiration, show an act of kindness or do something thoughtful for someone in need. Show us your Acts of Kindness on Instagram with the tags #likeaVOSS & #Sweepstakes for a chance to win some cool prizes from myself and @vossworld. That’s it.

It’s that’s simple.

Be kind to people.

It’s costs nothing. Learn more today at www.likeavoss.com in my bio. #LikeAVOSS

#DropOfKindness

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.