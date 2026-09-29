Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the latest major name from the wrestling world to pay tribute to the late PAC.

Benjamin Satterley, known to AEW fans as PAC and to WWE fans as Neville, passed away on Sunday at the age of 40. Tributes have continued to pour in from throughout the industry in the days since his passing.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock reflected on meeting PAC several times during his WWE career and offered his love and condolences to Satterley’s family, friends and colleagues.

“He passed away too young at 40. As global as pro wrestling and WWE is, as much as AEW is growing into this phenomenal wrestling company, wherever you’re wrestling around the world, we’re a tight knit group because we share the same DNA, which is our love and our passion for the squared circle and to perform for audiences around the world.”

The Rock went on to speak about the bond shared throughout the wrestling business and how difficult it is when someone as young and talented as PAC passes away.

“When we lose one of our own, it hurts. When they’re young and so insanely talented, it really fucking hurts.”

The Rock also extended his condolences to Tony Khan, QT Marshall, the AEW locker room, those in WWE who knew PAC, and most importantly, Satterley’s family.