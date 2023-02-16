WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram today to pay tribute to legendary promoter Jerry Jarrett, who passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday following a battle with cancer of the esophagus.

Rock posted the video seen below, thanking the legendary Memphis Wrestling promoter for what he did for his family, including the job he gave to WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson during a tough time in the 1980s. Rock also thanked Jarrett for helping him with his own career. He credited Jarrett for the strong influence Memphis had on his career.

Rock ended the video by sending his condolences to Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and the family.

Rock captioned the video with, “RIP Jerry Jarret [dove emoji] You were good to my dad when he was having a hard time catching a break. I’ll never forget it. You were also good to me when I had $7 bucks in my pocket. I’ll never forget it. Thank you for taking care of my family. Stay strong Jeff. I understand the pain brother. ‘Son’s of wrestlers’ What a life. What an impact he had. What a business he loved. #jerryjarrett #cwa #uswa #memphis”

You can see Rock’s full video below:

