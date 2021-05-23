The Rock took to Instagram today to show a photo from the set of “Black Adam”. He wrote the following in the caption:

“BLACK ADAM update. Wanted to show you guys this cool shot of our enormous scale and massive production efforts at our sound stages. Zoom in and take a look. We’re hitting our midway point stride and our A-Team production crew continue to showcase why they’re the best in our industry. This is one inspiring production to be on. Post covid and back to work. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. #blackadam #rage #againstthedyingofthelight”

The film is described as, “Black Adam was a member of a powerful ancient civilization whose people were conquered and enslaved more than 5,000 years ago.”