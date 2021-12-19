The Rock took to social media to praise Bret “The Hitman” Hart and thank him for mentoring him early in his career.

The WWE Hall of Famer was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame. The Rock made a special appearance during the broadcast. The Rock wrote on Twitter:

“My pleasure, Bret Hart was a mentor to me when he didn’t have to be and in our wild and intense world of pro wrestling, there weren’t many “mentorship programs” back then He gave me guidance and I’ll always be grateful. Congrats my friend on your incredible accomplishment.”

Hart also took to Instagram to thank The Rock for his kind words:

“What a wild ride it’s been! Thank you again to @cwofame for the honour and my fans across Canada and around the world for making it happen. Special thank you to @chrisjerichofozzy for inducting me and @therock for the kind words. I know you both are busy men, and I greatly appreciate that you did that for me. While sadly this was cut out of my speech due to time constraints, I do want to say thank you to each and every wrestler I ever worked with. Thank you to the many Canadian wrestlers that paved the way for me: my father Stu, Gene Kiniski, Abdullah the Butcher, “Killer” Kowalski, “The Stomper”, Ed Carpentier, “Whipper” Watson, Sky Low Low, Rocky Johnson, Pat Patterson, Roddy Piper. To the many other Canadian wrestlers, some that filled my shoes after my career ended, that someday will deserve this same honour: Chris Jericho, Edge, Trish Stratus, Kevin Owens, Kenny Omega, my niece Natalya, my brother Owen, and so many more. “If you’re lucky enough to find a way of life you love, you have to find the courage to live it.” – John Irving Thank you and Happy Holidays!

