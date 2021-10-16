The first footage of the upcoming action feature “Black Adam” has arrived.

The footage was presented at today’s DC FanDome event by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will be playing the title character as well as serving as a producer on the project.

On Instagram the Great One writes, “Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look. He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is BLACK ADAM. The Man in Black has come around.”

Black Adam is set to be released July 29th, 2022.