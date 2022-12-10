Former WWE world champion turned global superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently took to his personal Instagram page to promote his upcoming Christmas Movie Red One, which stars the Great One and a slew of A-list actors like Chris Evans and Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons.

In his post Rocky praises Simmons for having an incredible work ethic, adding some behind-the-scenes photos that shows Simmons looking jacked. His post reads, “Ladies, gentlemen & children of all ages.. the coolest, strongest, kindest, most bad ass, most loving & most OG Santa Claus of all time. Brought to life by Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons who worked his ass off for months to step into this iconic role in AMAZING SHAPE 👏🏾👏🏾💪🏻 for our Christmas franchise film,

RED ONE. We’re having a BLAST and so will you and your families when you see our movie!!”

Red One is set to release on Amazon in the holiday season of 2023. Check out The Rock’s post below.