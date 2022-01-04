Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that his XFL football league will officially begin their 2023 training camps in exactly one year from Monday.

“For all us FOOTBALL FANS [football emoji] I got BIG & EXCITING NEWS!! In exactly 365 DAYS, we will officially kick off our 2023 @XFL TRAINING CAMPS. As an XFL owner and a man who has put his callused, dinosaur hands in the dirt – I can guarantee you that our XFL PLAYERS will be the hardest and hungriest workers in the room. Our message to the FOOTBALL NATION ~ we are building our one of kind XFL CULTURE for you. XFL is watching. LFG. #leagueofculture #leagueofexpression #leagueofpride #hardestworkersintheroom #hungriestworkersintheroom XFL TRAINING CAMP 2023”

As we’ve noted, the XFL went into bankruptcy after the COVID-19 pandemic brought an early end to their return season in the spring of 2020, after finding some success in the few weeks they played. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon then sold the league to an investment group led by The Rock during the summer of 2020, for $15 million. The original plan was for the XFL to relaunch in the spring of 2022, but Rock announced back in July that the relaunch season was being pushed back to the spring of 2023.

