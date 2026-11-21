The Rock was back in action on Saturday morning.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a special appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay on November 21, serving as the celebrity guest picker while representing the University of Miami, where he played college football.

During the broadcast, things took an unexpected turn when The Rock confronted fellow WWE personality Pat McAfee over comments he made about Miami.

McAfee suggested that Miami was looking a little soft, which didn’t sit well with “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.”

The Rock initially embraced McAfee in a hug before suddenly delivering his signature Rock Bottom, sending the ESPN personality crashing through a table.

Following the move, The Rock stood over McAfee and asked, “Was that soft?”

The appearance comes as The Rock prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut.

The Rock is scheduled to appear at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 on November 28 in Houston, Texas, as part of the anniversary celebration.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/6 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.