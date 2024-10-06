On Saturday night we saw him, but when will we hear from “The Final Boss”?

When he’s ready.

In a special video shared via his Instagram page, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson captured alternate, extended footage of his surprise entrance at the end of the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event.

“The Final Boss is feeling a lot of things. And you know why? There’s been a lot of bullsh*t that’s been going on in the last six months,” The Rock said in the video.

As far as what is on his mind, he stated, “The Final Boss will tell you when The Final Boss is ready for you to know.”