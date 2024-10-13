The Rock has taken to his Instagram page to comment on his recent appearance at the WWE Bad Blood 2024 pay-per-view event.

In his post, which you can see below, The Final Boss teases something for next year. He wrote:

“Hard to describe this reaction in the arenas when this moment takes flight. This connection with the crowd is quite a beautiful experience. I know it sounds crazy, but if you’re in the arena experiencing it – this stuff gets emotional — I start to walk out there and man I’m covered in chills. Forever grateful.

Its why

I always keep my @teremana backstage —-

The Final Boss of @wwe.

2025 –“