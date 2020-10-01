Former WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson responded to a tweet by ESPN last night, which shared a clip of the Great One delivering his most famous People’s Elbow maneuver 21 years ago onto the British Bulldog during an episode of SmackDown. This particular spot became cemented in Rocky’s legacy due to the extraordinarily smooth way he slides on the mat before delivery.

He writes, “Heart stoppin’ elbow droppin’ Flexed biceps. Check out the crowd all standing UP… these were VERY special, fun and cool times when SMACKDOWN was LIT. Very unique time in pro wrestling. (always a special shout to the British Bulldog for takin the elbow like a GOAT.”

The Rock has been quite active on social media over the last 24 hours, announcing the re-launch of the XFL in 2022 and revealing the cast for his NBC series “Young Rock.”