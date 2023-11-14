The Rock looks back on his WWE return two months ago.

The Great One made a surprise appearance on the September 15th edition of SmackDown on FOX, where he laid the smack down on Austin Theory to a thunderous ovation. During a recent interview on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon the former multi-time world champion revealed how his cameo came together before reminding the WWE Universe how much he loves their energy.

Here’s the crazy thing about that. We were in Boulder, I was there for College Gameday, and I found out the night before that WWE was going to be in Denver, which is right up the road. I called my buddies at WWE, Nick Khan, and I said, ‘I heard SmackDown is here, can you confirm that?’ ‘It is.’ ‘Good, The Rock is coming to SmackDown.’ I went out there and it’s a really an incredible thing. I’ve been lucky over the years to entertain in a lot of different ways, but that kind of connection with the WWE audience, there’s nothing like it. My music, I went out there, they had no idea. You guys know how hard it is to keep a secret. It doesn’t exist. This was a full on secret. The people went nuts. 13,000 people sounded like 130,000 people. It was incredible. WWE audience is my family and I love them and it was incredible. There’s nothing like going to SmackDown, and laying the SmackDown on their candy asses all night long.

