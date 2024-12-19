Pro wrestling ain’t ballet.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson knows this as well as anyone else.

The WWE legend spoke with PEOPLE about the grueling training process he endured as part of an eight-or-nine week camp to prepare for his in-ring return at WrestleMania XL earlier this year.

“It’s incredibly hard,” The Rock said of his WrestleMania XL training preparations. “The training becomes really extensive, and the training camp becomes extensive. So, I went [to] training camp for WrestleMania, which was about an eight- to nine-week training camp. It’s really fast, and fortunately, I was able to get through it all.”