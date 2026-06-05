Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reportedly will not be among the celebrity guests attending UFC’s upcoming event at the White House, despite receiving a personal invitation from UFC President Dana White.

The highly publicized UFC Freedom 250 event is scheduled to take place on June 14 in Washington, D.C., and has generated significant attention due to its unique setting and expected guest list. White recently revealed that several high-profile celebrities had been invited to attend the show.

However, according to a follow-up report from Vanity Fair, Johnson has no plans to be there.

The outlet reached out to multiple celebrities who were named by White as invitees, seeking confirmation on whether they would be attending the event. While several representatives responded, Johnson’s camp reportedly made it clear that the Hollywood star and WWE icon would not be present.

“A source close to The Rock tells Vanity Fair that he will not be attending,” Vanity Fair wrote. “Representatives for [Adam] Sandler, [Jared] Leto, and [Mario] Lopez say they won’t be either. Reps for the others did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The White House and UFC did not respond to requests for comment about the guest list.”

No specific reason was provided for Johnson’s decision to decline the invitation. It remains unclear whether scheduling conflicts, professional commitments, or other factors played a role.

For now, The Rock appears to be sitting this one out.

White had also mentioned Tom Brady, Guy Ritchie, and Jason Statham among the celebrities invited to the event. While the final guest list has yet to be revealed, UFC is expecting approximately 4,300 attendees for the show, including more than 1,200 active-duty military members.

The White House-hosted event is expected to be one of the most unique cards in UFC history, though it appears one of combat sports’ biggest celebrity supporters won’t be in attendance.