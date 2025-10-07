Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reportedly made a rare and substantial financial sacrifice for his latest role in The Smashing Machine, the A24 biographical drama that opened to underwhelming box office numbers this past weekend.

As reported earlier, the film debuted to just $6 million domestically, a disappointing figure considering the film’s high-profile marketing push and Johnson’s star power. However, a new report from Deadline provides additional insight into the film’s financial structure — and Johnson’s surprising decision to drastically reduce his usual paycheck for the project.

According to the outlet, Johnson agreed to a $4 million salary for The Smashing Machine, a steep drop from the $20 million-plus he typically commands for studio tentpoles, which often come with backend participation tied to global box office performance. Beyond taking a lower base salary, Johnson reportedly shared part of his compensation with his co-star Emily Blunt and Mark Kerr, the real-life mixed martial artist and former UFC Champion whom he portrays in the film.

The move is said to reflect Johnson’s deep personal investment in the project, which he’s described as one of the most transformative experiences of his career. The film, directed by Benny Safdie, marks a significant shift from Johnson’s blockbuster image, diving into the darker, more emotional aspects of Kerr’s life and struggles.

While The Smashing Machine stumbled out of the gate commercially, the report notes that A24 is unlikely to take a major financial hit. The indie studio reportedly sold international rights for approximately $35 million, offsetting much of the film’s $50 million production budget. Additionally, A24 is said to have kept marketing costs modest, spending around $15 million, a relatively restrained figure compared to most major studio dramas.

Box office analysts estimate that if the film concludes its domestic run between $14 million and $20 million, the overall loss could land in the $10 million to $15 million range — far smaller than what many larger studios typically face for films of similar scale and reception.

A24’s existing partnerships and business model reportedly help mitigate risks tied to theatrical underperformance. The studio’s pay-one streaming agreement with HBO Max, for instance, ensures additional post-theatrical revenue that could further reduce any losses.

Despite its slow box office start, The Smashing Machine has continued to generate critical acclaim and awards buzz — particularly for Johnson’s performance, which many insiders believe could earn him serious Oscar consideration.

The Smashing Machine is currently playing in theaters nationwide.