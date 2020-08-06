The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Tweet About a Possible Match

The Rock has responded to Daniel Bryan’s earlier tweet on a potential match between the two.

As noted, Bryan took to Twitter earlier and joked that he wanted to wrestle The Rock due to how many times his daughter has forced him to listen to the “You’re Welcome” song from Disney’s “Moana” movie, which starred The Great One in a voice role.

Bryan wrote, “I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day. [monkey see emoji],” Bryan wrote.

The Rock responded this afternoon and joked that he’s ready to do it. He also congratulated Bryan and his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, on welcoming their new baby boy this past weekend.

“I can see the writing on this wall from miles away – I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad [flower emoji] [laughing emoji] [muscle emoji],” Rock wrote. “Let’s do it. And congrats brother on the new arrival. We’re thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam [folding hands emoji] [heart emoji]”

Bryan has not responded to The Rock as of this writing.

You can see the full tweets from Rock and Bryan below:

I can see the writing on this wall from miles away – I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad 🌺 😂 💪🏾

Let’s do it.

And congrats brother on the new arrival. We’re thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam 🙏🏾❤️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 6, 2020

