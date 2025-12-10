It was announced earlier this week that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been nominated for a 2026 Golden Globe award for Best Male Performance in a Drama for his work in “The Smashing Machine,” where he portrayed UFC and MMA legend Mark Kerr.

In typical John Cena-fashion, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend congratulated fellow pro wrestling legend turned Hollywood big shot Dwayne Johnson with a non-caption image shared via his official Instagram page.

Cena simply shared the promotional poster for “The Smashing Machine” that congratulated The Rock and Emily Blunt on their Golden Globe nominations.

Responding to the post was The Rock himself, who thanked Cena and called him the true GOAT of WWE ahead of his own memorable night this weekend, where he faces Gunther in his WWE retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

“Love ya man and as you know, always grateful for all you’ve done for the business we love,” The Rock wrote to Cena. “You are truly the GOAT. Bring your moonshine, I’ll bring the tequila.”

In addition to Cena vs. Gunther, the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show this Saturday, December 13, live at 8/7c on Peacock, will feature Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi, Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, as well as WWE World Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans.

