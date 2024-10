The Rock has seemingly responded to a recent report that he won’t be appearing at next year’s WrestleMania 41 pay-per-view event, despite rumors that he’ll be facing off against Cody Rhodes or both Cody and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match.

In the comments section of his most recent Instagram post, The Final Boss responded to a fan who asked whether the rumors were true. The Great One simply wrote,

“Don’t believe any of that bullsh*t.”

So – the plot thickens!