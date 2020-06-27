The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin

Former WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson responded to the WWE on FOX Twitter account, who polled fans to choose between The Great One and Stone Cold Steve Austin as the greatest of all-time. Rocky states that the actual greatest of all time is “Downtown Bruno,” the nickname of former wrestler and manager Harvey Wippleman, for housing him when he was broke.
The Rock writes, “In wrestling? Easy answer; when I was 15 (broke & evicted) this man let me live with him in Nashville 🙏🏾 Downtown Bruno. Most don’t know who Bruno is but a few do. My brother @steveaustinBSR comes in a very close 2nd Rolling on the floor laughing. Cheers to life’s wild and unpredictable journey.”
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 27, 2020
