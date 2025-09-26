Sgt. Slaughter spoke to Bill Apter and confirmed an earlier report from Fightful Select that phones were prohibited at Vince McMahon’s 80th birthday celebration.

Facebook rumors continue to circulate, many of which are false. Sportskeeda headlines suggested that Saudi bonuses were “cut” from shows — this is incorrect. Bonuses are generally accounted for in downside guarantees.

False claims have also spread that Pat McAfee was forced off WrestlePalooza commentary, which never happened.

Finally, AI-generated articles have circulated claiming The Rock is booked for Survivor Series: WarGames. No one within WWE has heard anything about that.