The Rock made his return to WWE on the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW.

For the first time since WWE Bad Blood 2024, The Rock made an appearance for WWE and brought his iconic People’s Championship with him. During his entrance, he shared heartfelt moments with his daughters at ringside and exchanged embraces with TKO executives, CEO Ari Emanuel and President Mark Shapiro.

In the ring, The Rock took a moment to reflect on the changes within the company, particularly the transition to streaming with Netflix. He announced that the show had largest arena gate in WWE history and acknowledged the Netflix executives present. Triple H revealed that were over 17,000 fans in attendance.

The Rock also praised several WWE Superstars, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes. The Rock also acknowledged Roman Reigns.

As he made his exit, The Rock shared a moment with Cody Rhodes, whispering something to him before leaving the arena.