Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is sporting a much leaner physique these days, with the WWE legend revealing that he has dropped approximately 50 pounds for his latest movie role.

Johnson revealed on Instagram that he currently weighs 235 pounds, his lowest weight since high school. The 54-year-old says he made the transformation for his role in the upcoming film “Lizard Music,” where he portrays a 70-year-old man.

“At this current weight and body composition, I’ve never felt better,” Johnson wrote. “Strength, endurance, cardiovascular, metabolic health, inflammation, joints, insulin sensitivity, stress hormones, immune function, incredible pumps etc.”

Johnson noted that he weighed approximately 282 pounds when he began filming “The Smashing Machine” and remained around that size for his live-action “Moana” role.

With “Lizard Music” requiring a much different physical appearance, Johnson spent roughly a year gradually shedding the additional weight rather than attempting a rapid transformation.

“I wanted to take my time, drop the weight in a smart, wise and healthy way – nothing extreme,” Johnson wrote.

The Rock also credited changes to his diet, including how he approaches carbohydrates and refined sugar, as important parts of the transformation.

“I also focus on partitioning my carbs strictly around my training and tapering off from there. What’s also made a HUGE impact in my progress was completely cutting out all refined sugars. For an athlete who was constantly battling a calorie surplus this move was transformative.”

Johnson said he enjoys maintaining his current weight and feels better than ever, although he may eventually add around five pounds.

The transformation comes as speculation continues regarding Johnson’s potential involvement with WWE heading into WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. WWE President Nick Khan recently confirmed that creative discussions for the event are already underway, although Johnson’s filming schedule for the final “Fast & Furious” movie could potentially complicate any plans for an in-ring return.

Johnson last wrestled at WrestleMania 40 in 2024, teaming with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of the event. He remains closely connected to WWE as a member of the TKO Board of Directors.