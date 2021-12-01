WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter today to name his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

Rock responded to a FITE TV question that asked fans who would be on their Mount Rushmore. The Great One named WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin and Ric Flair, and then a three-way tie for the fourth spot with The Undertaker, Jackie Fargo, and WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson. Rock also said he and WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes would be on the back of the mountain dropping elbows.

“Always one of my fav pro wrestling questions [mountain emoji] [star emoji] Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Ric Flair * 4th spot is a three way tie * Undertaker, Pat Patterson, Jackie Fargo. Dusty & myself are the back of Mt Rushmore droppin’ devastating elbows baby [flexed biceps emoji] [winking face emoji] #peopleselbow #bionicelbow,” he wrote.

