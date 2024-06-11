The Rock may be the Final Boss, but even he is prone to getting hurt.

The former WWE world champion revealed on Instagram that he sustained a minor elbow injury while filming ‘The Smashing Machine,’ the new A24 Film (The Iron Claw) where he plays MMA legend Mark Kerr. Rocky shows off his elbow, which is the size of a “cantaloupe,” but says that the healing powers of his Teremena tequila are helping.

Functional medicine, holistic medicine, modern medicine – I’m an advocate for it all when we get banged up. But don’t sleep on the power of the “healing Teremana hooch” Sunshine & pain. Smashing em up soulman.

‘The Smashing Machine’ is directed by Ben Safdie (Uncut Gems, Good Time) and is set to release in December. A first-look of the film came out and The Rock looks unrecognizable as Kerr. You can check that out here.