The Rock is looking forward to an emotional homecoming when he returns to WWE next weekend.

As previously reported, “The Final Boss” is scheduled to appear at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut.

During an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, November 21, The Rock spoke about his upcoming WWE return and the message he intends to deliver to fans.

The appearance took place at the University of Miami, where Dwayne Johnson played college football before eventually making his way into professional wrestling.

Reflecting on his journey over the past three decades, The Rock credited both the university and the WWE Universe for helping shape his career.

“30 years later, to the man I am today, the career I’ve been so lucky and blessed enough to have, I can’t wait to go back and see that WWE Universe,” he said. “And truly, and I mean this, and I’m going to tell them this live, I would not be in the position I am today had it not been for the University of Miami, had it not been for the WWE Universe. Miami, WWE Universe, I would not be who I am today.”

The Rock went on to explain that his return to Miami and upcoming appearance in Houston share a similar purpose.

“So I’ve come to Miami, back home, to say thank you and I love you. And I’m coming to Houston to say thank you and I love you.”

The upcoming appearance will mark 30 years since The Rock made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996.

WWE has been celebrating the milestone with special merchandise, a commemorative championship belt and social media videos highlighting memorable moments from his legendary career.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/6 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.

@TheRock’s journey in the WWE started just A YEAR after graduating from Miami 😮 @jess_sims https://t.co/INlPl9yLbl — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2026