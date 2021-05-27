Former WWE Champion The Rock took to Twitter earlier this week and credited Harvey Wippleman (Bruno Lauer) with coining the “SmackDown” name and getting it into Webster’s Dictionary.

Rock responded to a WWE On FOX tweet that included the throwback SmackDown logo, asking fans who is the first WWE Superstar they think of when they see the logo.

“Well clearly the dude who coined the name Smackdown in the first place and eventually, made it so famous it’s now in the Webster’s dictionary…and his name is Downtown Bruno [winking face emoji] [fist emoji],” Rock wrote.

As noted back in December at this link, Rock praised Wippleman and discussed their friendship after surprising him with a new car.

You can see the related tweets below:

