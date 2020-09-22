Former WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spoke about possibly facing current Universal champion Roman Reigns at a future WrestleMania on a video posted to his Youtube channel. The Great One predicts that the bout would be a huge box office draw for the WWE, and even breaks down how the company would book the angle if it did happen. Highlights are below.

Says the match with Reigns would be a huge box office draw:

You know, you and I have talked about this and it’s so funny how a lot of people always say, ‘Well if you were to go back to WrestleMania, who would be the opponent that you would face?’ It feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman. In terms of box office draw [it would be huge].

Says he knows how WWE would book the series against Roman Reigns if it were to happen:

Well, I tell you this right now. I know how that works. I’m not going down that road because I know how that conversation goes. ‘Listen, here’s what we’re thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania, but listen. Before you guys say anything, then on the next one, that’s when…’ But you know what, I would be honored to not only share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE, but of course I would be honored to have him raise his hand on that one.

Rocky’s last WWE appearance was roughly one year ago on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out his full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)