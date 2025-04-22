If ticket sales were low leading up to WrestleMania IX, Hulk Hogan was the guy to call.

Fast-forward to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto when apparently the company was facing a similar situation, as it turns out, “The Final Boss” was the man to get the call.

The Rock appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Tuesday afternoon for an in-depth interview with the WWE Raw color-commentator.

During the appearance, the TKO Group executive and WWE legend revealed fellow TKO executive Ari Emanuel gave him a phone call one month prior to the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in an attempt to get him to appear at the event due to ticket sales moving slower than expected.

Later in the interview, The Rock was asked about Roman Reigns getting labeled as a part-timer, a similar label that The Rock has battled from wrestling fans and peers for the last several years.

“People calling him a part-timer really fuels the fire in him to show you, ‘I’m a lot of things, and you wanna call me a part timer, but the company’s on my back,” Rock said of his cousin Roman Reigns.