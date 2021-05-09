Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram earlier today and shared the final scene between himself and his mom from the Great One’s hit NBC series, “Young Rock.” The former WWE champion reveals that he actually went off script in this moment, which sees Rocky tells his mother he wishes his dad could have been there to see his meteoric rise to superstardom.

Here’s our final (unscripted) scene of our season finale of #YoungRock. In this moment, I went with my gut (and off-script) and told my mom that I wished dad could’ve been here to see where we’re at right now. My dad died suddenly 18 months ago, January 2020. You can see my mom look down, really pause and try her best to keep composure. I’m proud of her for being as real as it gets in this moment. After 35yrs of marriage, she divorced my dad back in the mid-2000’s — but the truth is she never stopped loving that man. I think she’s right… our lost loved ones are always here with us. Their spirits. THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH for allowing my wild life’s journey into your homes every week. Just scratching the surface. I’ll see you for SEASON 2.

NBC recently announced that the series was green-lit for a seconds season. Check out Rocky’s post below.