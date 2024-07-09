Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed the start date for the live-action Moana movie.

In an Instagram update, The Final Boss shared that he will be returning as the demigod Maui in the upcoming live-action Moana film, which will begin production in August 2024. He also unveiled several other cast members.

From The Rock on Instagram:

“Exciting and inspiring casting news as we begin to bring together our Live Action MOANA Family. CATHERINE LAGA’AIA AS MOANA

@JohnTui1 AS CHEIF TUI

@FrankieAdams AS SINA

@RenaOwen AS GRAMMA TALA And yours truly, as the demigod ~ MAUI It’s our deepest honor to share the legends, songs, dances and traditions of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families around the world. Production begins this August. ~ Maui #MOANALiveAction

In theaters JULY 10, 2026! Directed by Thomas Kail

Music by Lin Manuel Miranda

Given this filming schedule, it’s unlikely Dwayne Johnson will return to WWE this summer as he’s busy with this new movie project.

Additionally, it has been reported that The Rock, along with Dany Garcia and Seven Bucks Productions, has entered into a multi-year first-look deal with The Walt Disney Company to create films for both theaters and streaming platforms.