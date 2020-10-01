Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who recently helped purchase XFL from Vince McMahon, announced over Twitter that they are shooting for a 2022 relaunch.

A group, including Johnson, went in together to purchase the rights of XFL from Alpha Entertainment LLC for an estimated 15 million. Alpha Entertainment was a company WWE CEO Vince McMahon started specifically to handle the business of XFL. This was the second time McMahon has attempted to run the football league without success. This time, however, things were looking up until the COVID-19 put an unceremonious end to the 2020 season. McMahon filed for bankruptcy which allowed Johnson to swoop in with the purchase.

Johnson calls the relaunch an “uphill battle.”