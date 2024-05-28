Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is popular.

How popular?

Well, he’s the the most popular male American actor on TikTok.

The Rock surfaced on social media to make the announcement this week.

“Cool stuff setting a Guinness World Record,” Rock wrote via X. “Most Followed Actor on TikTok. Most Followed American Man in the World . Not too bad for a pimply face kid with an afro who grew up to become famous only for wearing a fanny pack and raising an eyebrow .”

He continued, “I’m always asked what’s the key to having real power + influence in social media? Speak directly and shoot from the hip. Be real and be authentic. Be kind and be good to people. Share the lessons you’ve learned – good and bad. Laugh at yourself. Don’t get pulled into negative sludge and never contribute to toxicity. Laugh at yourself some more. And always remember, the golden rule – It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.”