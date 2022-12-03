Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared some behind-the-scenes photos for his next film project, Red One.

The Great One says that the project is a “big fun action packed” take on Christmas Lore, citing films like JUMANJI, Miracle on 34th Street, Hobbs & Shaw, Harry Potter, and the Christmas classic, It’s A Wonderful Life.

An absolutely wild past month of shooting our new Christmas franchise known as RED ONE. Our movie is a big, fun, action packed and fresh new take on Christmas Lore. Think JUMANJI meets MIRACLE ON 34TH ST meets HOBBS & SHAW with a dash of HARRY POTTER and sprinkled on top with my all time favorite Christmas movie, ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE… let all that sink in. Long hours and this talented crew is working their butts off and making a good one. More to come.

Back to work.

Red One will also feature multiple other top film stars like Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu, and Nick Kroll. See The Rock’s post below.