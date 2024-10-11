“The Final Boss” shocked the WWE Universe in Atlanta, GA. earlier this month.

And now you can see exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the final moments that led to The Rock’s surprise return in the closing moments of the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event from State Farm Arena.

“The Final Boss. The Final Backstage Walk. Minutes before surprising the sold out Atlanta crowd – I start feeling the energy and mana as soon as I start to walk to my holding position,” The Rock wrote via X. “Sounds crazy but it’s hard to contain, and this shit starts getting emotional.”

The Rock added, “Connection is real. Love U back. Grateful man. ~ The Final Boss of WWE.”