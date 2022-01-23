Dwayne “The Rock” continues to find success with his ZOA Energy drink brand.

The former WWE Champion talked about some of his goals for his ZOA Energy drink brand. He wrote the following:

“Strong growth. Not the sexiest of posts, but on the business side of @zoaenergy we’re staying sharp and focused on our big goals as you see here from our ZOA Senior Portfolio Manager.

Over 70,000+ retail locations across the US is ambitious so, I’m confident in our VERY hungry ZOA team and distribution partners, Molson Coors.

My #1 job is to create and deliver a GREAT PRODUCT for you guys and tell you the AUTHENTIC STORY behind it ~ but every once in a while I’ll pull the curtain back to show you some SEXY “blocking and tackling” that goes on behind the scenes. Enjoy your ZOA and THANK YOU for making our brand the #1 FASTEST GROWING ENERGY DRINK IN THE MARKET. Sip your ZO, now LFG!!”