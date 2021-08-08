Celebrities like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal recently made headlines about how infrequently they shower or bathe.

The Rock said that he’s not one of those celebrities in a post on Twitter.

He wrote: “Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”