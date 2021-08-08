Celebrities like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal recently made headlines about how infrequently they shower or bathe.
The Rock said that he’s not one of those celebrities in a post on Twitter.
He wrote: “Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”
Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.
Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.
Shower (warm) after my workout before work.
Shower (hot) after I get home from work.
Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021