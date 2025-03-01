“The Final Boss” is ready to take ownership of the soul of “The American Nightmare.”

And he’s ready for that to happen tonight.

Ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, The Rock has surfaced on social media to post a statement and share some interesting photos about WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

“Walk side by side with me, my brother Cody Rhodes,” Rock wrote via X following his latest WWE television appearance during the closing moments of the February 28 episode of SmackDown. “TONIGHT the City of TORONTO will never be the same when you become my champion and give me your soul.”

The Rock continued, “The American Nightmare will live forever. Do the right thing, and I’ll see you tonight at the Rogers Centre.”

He wrapped up the post with hash-tags that read, “#EliminationChamber” and “#SellYourSoul,” as well as some interesting photos, which you can view below.

