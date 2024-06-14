The Rock provides an update.

The Final Boss revealed on June 11th that he had sustained an elbow injury while filming ‘The Smashing Machine,’ where Rocky is portraying MMA legend Mark Kerr. Today, the former world champion said that he managed to avoid any extensive tissue damage, but he does have a ruptured bursa sac. Fortunately, that will heal over time.

Elbow got kissed by the boo boo monster. No extensive tissue damage. Ruptured bursa sac that will eventually heal. I’ve had much worse, and as always let pain – and tequila – be the guide. Back to work.#thesmashingmachine#bennysafdie (thank you all for the love and healing/medicine recommendations ❤️‍ Im good.

‘The Smashing Machine’ is being directed by Benny Safdie and being distributed by A24, who released ‘The Iron Claw’ last Christmas. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish The Rocky a quick recovery. Check out his post below.