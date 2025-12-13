John Cena’s upcoming retirement match drew a heartfelt, and on-brand, message from one of his greatest rivals.

The Rock took to Instagram ahead of Cena’s December 13th showdown with Gunther to publicly salute his longtime friend, thanking him for his contributions, accomplishments, passion, and unwavering commitment to the business.

Rock reflected on their shared history, noting that the two have quite literally been through it all together, from spilling blood and tearing tendons to setting records inside WWE.

And then, naturally, he pivoted.

According to Rock, the most important thing he’s learned over the years in his friendship with Cena comes down to one thing: the jorts. After getting the joke out of his system, Rock made it clear that beneath everything else, Cena is simply a good human being.

Rock also extended his gratitude to Cena’s family, acknowledging the sacrifices required to reach the level Cena achieved and emphasizing how demanding the wrestling business can be on loved ones behind the scenes.

Then came the sendoff.

Delivered with zero filter.

“Go have f**king fun.”

Rock closed his message by putting Cena’s career and character into perspective:

“John, you epitomize one of my favorite quotes, ‘it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice’. Congratulations on your historic and extraordinary WWE career, my friend.

Have fun, tear it down, and as always, ‘thank you for the house’.”

Twenty-plus years. Blood, records, jorts.

And one last ride.

John Cena vs. Gunther headlines WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event tonight at 8/7c on Peacock from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Join us here tonight for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage.